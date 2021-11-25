Volunteers serve Thanksgiving breakfast to those in need

Volunteers with Threshold to New Life came to the Harbor Light Center bright and early Thursday to lend a helping hand.

MINNEAPOLIS — While most of us were sleeping, volunteers in Minneapolis were preparing Thanksgiving breakfast for those in need.

Volunteers started setting up at the Salvation Army's Harbor Light Center at 4:30 a.m.

There were oatmeal, grits, sandwiches, and so much more.

These volunteers usually serve breakfast to those in need every day. But, being that it's Thanksgiving, the act is even more special.

"There continues to be a need, particularly in light of COVID, where there's just been an awful lot of people that are struggling," said Richard Bahr with 2.4 Ministries. "And so, we just provide a constant place where people can show up and experience a sense of community and get a hot fresh meal."

Breakfast was from 5:30-6:30 a.m.