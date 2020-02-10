x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

KARE11 Sunrise

That's So Minnesota Roadtrip: Winona

Known for their beautiful bluffs along the St. Croix River, Winona is one of the best places to check out the fall colors
Mississippi River bluff region near Winona, MN. Photo by KARE 11's Ellery McCardle.

WINONA, Minn — Hop in the car, grab the camera, and get ready to see one of the most scenic places in Minnesota. During mid-September through October, Winona is the place to be for seeing some of the most beautiful fall colors in the state.

The scenic drive along the St. Croix River on Highway 61 brings you next to the beautiful Lake Pepin, which is the birthplace of waterskiing, through Wabasha and finally right into the historic streets of downtown Winona. The downtown shopping district has quaint shops for those who love antiquing, cute little boutiques and gift shops or finding a nice spot for a hot cup of coffee. 

The locals say for any new visitor, your first stop has to be at Bloedow's Bakery, Winona’s hometown bakery since 1924, known for their mouthwatering donuts.

After you indulge in Bloedow's sweet treats, burn off the calories by checking out all of the incredible sites throughout the entire town. The Sugar Loaf, which has been a staple of Winona since the late 1800's, is the town's most iconic distinguishing feature. Take a hike to the Garvin Heights Overlook to get a panoramic view of the entire city. Or if you don't feel like walking around, you can drive through the streets and look at the beautiful historic architecture and churches. 

The best hidden gem sits right along the shore of the Mississippi River and that is the Minnesota Marine Art Museum. Here they feature local artists but also the original art of Picasso, Van Gogh, Renoir, Matisse and Monet.

You don't have to travel to Paris to get delicious pastries and priceless art.  
Here are our 11 things to do and see in the Winona area:

  1. Bloedow's Bakery
  2. Sugar Loaf 
  3. Garvin Heights Overlook
  4. Bub's Brewery
  5. Minnesota Marine Art Museum
  6. River Cruise
  7. Downtown Shopping District
  8. Levee Park
  9. Watkins Heritage Museum
  10. Winona Wineries
  11. Outdoor Recreation

RELATED: City of Winona launches parallel website featuring sweepstakes after Super Bowl ad

RELATED: Minnesota History Center re-opens with new safety measures