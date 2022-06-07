'The Angry Line Cook' food truck brings burgers and fries to St. Paul

They were burnt out working for other people, so these three "angry cooks" decided they would open a food truck and work for themselves.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The restaurant industry was one of the hardest hit during the COVID pandemic. Like many others, Mona and her coworkers Jess and Colby found themselves out of work when the restaurant they opened in 2019 was forced to close.

"There's the archetype right of the angry line cook. It's kinda of a play on that, but also were all fairly angry, and for good reason," Mona said. "Everybody has that great reason to be angry, especially nowadays being in the industry through a pandemic."

Mona said it got to a point where all of them were burnt out from working for other people, so using the money they had left in savings, they opened what felt like a pandemic-proof option: The Angry Line Cook food truck.

"I feel like that was the safest thing we could have done and it allowed us to do what we love which is making food for people," Mona said.

These angry line cooks have scratch-made smash burgers and hand-cut fries and are hoping to expand their menu down the road. But so far, their burger business is booming.

"When we go out and people are so excited and people get their bag of food and do a little happy dance, you know that its made all of this all worth it."

Right now The Angry Line Cook can be found mostly around St. Paul. Check out their social media to see where they will be next.