The Fair on $50: Alicia and Jen's State Fair haul on a budget

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Call it the assignment of the year. Alicia Lewis and Jennifer Austin from KARE 11 Sunrise got $50 each (courtesy of KARE 11) to spend at the Minnesota State Fair. Their goal? See how far they can stretch it.

They used coupons from the Blue Ribbon Bargain book.



Here's what Alicia bought with her $50:

Milk Shake at the Dairy Bar inside the Food Building $4 (regularly $6)

Mexican Street Corn at Tejas Express in The Garden $5

Honey Ice Cream in the Horticulture Building $5

28 Midway Tickets $17 (regularly $25)

Jumbo Corn Dog & Lemonade at the Midway $15

Fries at Mike's Hamburgers $4

Here's what Jen bought with her $50:

Cheese curds at the Mouth Trap: $8

A frozen cider pop at Minnesota Apples (Horticulture building): $2

A fajita at Juanita's Fajitas (near Grandstand): $6 (with coupon, normally $9)

Mini donuts at The Donut Family (in the Midway): $4.75 (after $2.25 coupon)

Lemonade at The Donut Family: $5

Scone at the French Meadow Cafe: $6 (after coupon)

Lemonade at the French Meadow Cafe: $7.50

Cookies and milk at Sweet Martha's: $10 (ask for the State Fair Deal)

All in all with the help of the coupon book they were able to snag some great deals and a whole lot of fair treats.