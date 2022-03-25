The Galleria Floral Experience returns to Edina with a sugar-coated twist

More than 100 different types of flowers, trees, and plants will be on display at the shopping hub thanks to Bachmans.

EDINA, Minn. — The Galleria in Edina is kicking off spring right by bringing back its Floral Experience after a two-year hiatus.

This year, it comes with a sugar-coated twist.

For 15 days, shoppers can experience candy-themed floral displays as they walk throughout the mall. More than 100 different types of flowers, trees, and plants will be on display thanks to a partnership with Bachmans.

There are also chances for different photo ops with floor-to-ceiling installations, including a 5-foot-tall gummy bear in a floral forest and a 13-foot-high ring pop. Do not forget to look up to see the cotton candy clouds!

Even sweeter, is that the self-guided tour of the Floral Experience won't cost you a dime.

"After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, we are delighted for the Floral Experience to return," said Wendy Eisenberg, Galleria’s General Manager. "Galleria stores and restaurants are busy making plans to join in on the floral fun with special menus and events."

The display runs from March 27 to April 10. There is free valet parking during mall hours at the east entrance, near CōV Restaurant.

