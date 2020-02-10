The Gig List: Learn about historic First Avenue

The Minnesota History Center exhibit showcases items, staff stories, fan experiences, even a recreation of the iconic star-filled wall.

MINNEAPOLIS — Most venues are still closed. But with the Minnesota History Center's new exhibit, First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota's Mainroom exhibit, you can learn insider secrets about some of the most historic venues in the region.

And you can do it for free.

It’s celebrating 50 years this year. If you haven’t already, you can check out the Minnesota History Center’s exhibit "First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom." It showcases items, staff stories, fan experiences, even a recreation of the iconic star-filled wall. It's all to capture why the music venue is such an international landmark!