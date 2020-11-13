x
The Gig List: Live virtual gospel concert sparked by need for peace

The show is being presented by Saint Paul high school junior and multi-instrumentalist Jerome Treadwell.

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a live virtual show Saturday hosted by a Saint Paul high school junior and multi-instrumentalist.

Jerome Treadwell is presenting Twin Cities Virtual Gospel Takeover with a handful of other artists.  He said it was sparked by the need for peace and unity in the Twin Cities after a summer of protests against police brutality, more violent crime, and the pandemic.

The show launches Saturday at 7 p.m.  

The artists are performing virtually from the The Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis.

It’s $15 to get you access to the live stream.

