The Gig List: Live virtual gospel concert sparked by need for peace

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a live virtual show Saturday hosted by a Saint Paul high school junior and multi-instrumentalist.
Jerome Treadwell is presenting Twin Cities Virtual Gospel Takeover with a handful of other artists. He said it was sparked by the need for peace and unity in the Twin Cities after a summer of protests against police brutality, more violent crime, and the pandemic.
The show launches Saturday at 7 p.m.
The artists are performing virtually from the The Hook and Ladder Theater in Minneapolis.
It’s $15 to get you access to the live stream.