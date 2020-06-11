The Gig List: Local artists on the closure of City Pages

The alternative weekly shut down last week after 41 years. Their parent company, The Star Tribune, said it was because of the lack of ad revenue from the pandemic.

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Minnesota artists share their thoughts on the closure of City Pages.

Breann Star is a local artist.

"I am not only saddened but an artist, I feel for my community, for my city," Star said. "This is where a lot of us go to pull valuable information and gain resources," Star said.

K. Raydio is an independent local artist in the Twin Cities. Raydio said the closure has hit them very deeply.