The Gig List: Music, tacos, and helping local businesses

MINNEAPOLIS — You can learn about interesting people in the music scene and help local businesses at the same time.

Ali Elabbady is the host of Tacos and Tastemakers and he can describe it in a "taco" shell.

"I say it’s Parts Unknown meets Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, but with tacos," Elabbady said.

Elabbady sits down at local taquerias with different guests from all corners of the music industry in this pilot season that'll consists of three episodes. His first episode is with Tim Wilson, the owner and proprietor of Urban Lights Music in Saint Paul. They meet up at Tavial Grill in Saint Paul.

In the second episode, he gets to know Lady Midnight, an ethereal vocalist and performance artist. They chow down on tacos at El Taco Riendo.

"I think it was to find that intersectionality between both me and the guests as far as those ‘Ah ha’ moments and those cultural relevancies and sensitivities that kind of like bind us all together and to do that over tacos," Elabbady said.

Adam Dunn is the show's director.

"It’s always nice to just have a show that puts people first and you get to put a real person to the mystique that’s behind something," Dunn said.

That includes getting to know the Latino-owned businesses where they film. Elabaddy says in the episode Tavial Grill of West 7th and is owned by two brothers. That was a part Dunn wanted to highlight also.

"I wanted to make sure that we showcased the food being made because that’s some of my personal favorite stuff," Dunn said.

These episode were shot more than a year ago and Elabaddy was waiting to release them. 2020 came and it felt as good as any time, maybe even more necessary, to find community over tacos.

"I think those stories are very timely and very important to kind of show again just the intersectionality that runs throughout our lives," Elabaddy said.

El Taco Riendo burned down in a March fire, but you can find out how you can still help them and other restaurants and businesses like Urban Lights Music, on Tacos and Tastemaker’s social media pages.

The next and final episode of this pilot season is out on October 13.