The Home + Garden show returns to Minneapolis Convention Center

The annual show features dozens of local experts as well as hundreds of exhibits.

MINNEAPOLIS — Nothing quite says spring like the Minneapolis Home + Garden Show, which returned to the convention center this week.

The annual show features dozens of local experts as well as hundreds of exhibits, including various gardens filled with everything from flowers to water features. A new addition this year will be the never-before-seen Pop Star Hydrangea.

Also new this year will be the "Up North Escape" for anyone looking for indoor and outdoor getaway inspiration. There are plenty of boats and pontoons to check out.

Shed Village gives people the opportunity to shop for their new "She Shed" or outdoor office, and a modern Scandinavian-themed home will be on display to provide inspiration for anyone looking to remodel.

The Home + Garden show runs through Sunday, Mar. 5 with shows and events scheduled each day.

Tickets are $12 for adults if purchased online, $14 at the door. For kids, ages 6-12 tickets are $4, while children 5 and under get in for free.

For more information, click here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: