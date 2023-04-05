CMV screening: The change in MN affecting every newborn in the state

Minnesota is now the first state in the country to screen newborns for cytomegalovirus, which can lead to developmental issues in children.

ST PAUL, Minn. — At barely a day old, newborn Ny'aire went through what most babies in Minnesota do shortly after birth: Getting his blood spotted for the state's newborn screening panel.

With mom and dad by his side at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, Ny'aire barely made a sound as his pricked heel was placed on a paper to smear his blood sample, which would then be sent to the Minnesota Department of Health.

But Ny'aire is among the first babies in the country to be universally screened for congenital cytomegalovirus, known as CMV. In February, Minnesota became the first state in the country to universally screen for CMV, after the 2021 passing of a law named the Vivian Act.

Cytomegalovirus is a common virus, frequently going undetected in adults and older children. However, if a pregnant woman contracts it and transfers it to her unborn baby, it can lead to developmental issues later on in the child's life.

Ask Leah Henrikson, mother of now 8-year-old Vivian Henrikson, for whom the Minnesota law was named.

"She already lost hearing at birth in her left ear, but she could also lose hearing in right," Henrikson said. "So we have to kind of monitor and lots of doctor's appointments and things."

Henrikson says in addition to hearing loss, Vivian has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and learning challenges.

Vivian contracted CMV in utero. Henrikson credits doctors with realizing something was wrong, leading Vivian to be diagnosed with CMV while just a few days old.

The early diagnosis allowed the Henriksons to plan and prepare for Vivian's potential health issues, something that Henrikson wants all families to have.

"It makes all the difference in the world to know right away," she said."Early is always better for treatment...there are options, but if you don't know, you can't treat what you don't know. So then you've missed your window and it's hard to make up that valuable time."

The Department of Health estimates that of the 65,000 babies born each year in Minnesota, up to 300 will be born with CMV.

And of that number, only 20% will develop symptoms.

A big component of the Vivian Act is education about CMV.

Many women have never even heard of the virus... let alone know how it spreads... through bodily fluid or saliva.

That might not seem like a lot... but the person who manages the department's newborn screening program says it is more prevalent than some of the other disorders they screen for.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: