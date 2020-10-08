Thousands without power after overnight storms

More than 7,000 Xcel Energy customers are without power after rain, thunder, lightning and hail hit the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of people are without power Monday morning after an hours-long storm rocked the Twin Cities metro area.

More than 200 outages are impacting more than 7,800 people. You can check the Xcel Energy outage map here.

Thunder, lightning, torrential rain and hail started Sunday evening and continued into early Monday morning.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Chaska, and in Loretto, photos of baseball-sized hail were shared on social media.