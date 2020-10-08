Thousands without power after overnight storms

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy is reporting thousands of people are without power Monday morning after an hours-long storm rocked the Twin Cities metro area.
More than 200 outages are impacting more than 7,800 people. You can check the Xcel Energy outage map here.
Thunder, lightning, torrential rain and hail started Sunday evening and continued into early Monday morning.
Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Chaska, and in Loretto, photos of baseball-sized hail were shared on social media.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen reported 5.23" of rain fell in the last 24 hours, but things will clear out Monday morning.
RELATED: WEATHER: Storms Clearing Out