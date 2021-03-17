Check out these three new books to cozy up with

Annie Metcalf with Magers and Quinn Booksellers talks about some new books that are hitting the shelves, on this week's "Kozy with KARE."

MINNEAPOLIS — "Embrace that feeling of getting all warm, have a hot drink, read a book," Annie Metcalf says.

Annie is the marketing and events coordinator at Magers and Quinn Booksellers in Uptown Minneapolis.

Today she's offering up three new books for you to cozy up with.

Up first is local author Kathleen West's second book titled "Are We There Yet?" which, she says, tells the story of two families.

"Their families are kind of turned upside down by some revelations that are going on with the kids," Annie says. "It's very lovely, affirming and funny."

Up next we dip into the world of non-fiction. Out this month is Alec MacGillis's, "Fulfillment: Winning And Losing In One-Click America." Annie says it uses the company of Amazon as a case study of the effects of e-commerce and corporate consolidation on the social landscape in America.

Last is a quick novel for you to take in. "Permafrost" by Eva Baltasar is available in translation from Catalan.

"It's just this really addictive character study with a really shocking and emotional conclusion," Annie says.

"Permafrost" is out in early April.

All of these titles are a way to take a brief break with a book, and get away from all the hectic stresses of everyday life.