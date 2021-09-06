How to up your thrifting game for back to school shopping

These apps and browser extensions can help you save big on back to school.

MINNEAPOLIS — Back to school shopping keeps getting more expensive, but gone are the days of needing to scour the paper, getting your fingers inky while cutting coupons. Now all a savvy deal seeker like you needs is your trusty smartphone or your computer.

That’s right Sunrisers, it’s time to save some cash through thrifting sites and apps.

First thing to know, there are general coupon apps like Honey. While you shop, it looks for discount codes at more than 40,000 retailers and automatically applies the best coupon codes to the items in your cart. It also tracks price drops if you don’t want to buy the item right away.

If you’re partial to a certain store, download their app. Target offers online-only specials, allows you to check out clearance items and has serious savings perks all from the palm of your hand.

Also make sure you check out the resale market. Facebook Marketplace has notebooks, crafting supplies, and backpacks.

Need electronics? Swappa is the place to go. It’s a marketplace for gently used tech and there’s a whole bunch of deeply discounted laptops and tablets that can be used in the classroom.

A new school year wouldn’t be complete without some fresh styles. Check out websites like ThredUp for gently used kid’s clothes. There are brand name jeans, skirts, and tops for under $15.



Google shopping is something else to try. Be very specific when you're searching the item you’re looking for and the search engine will do the rest. You can even filter your search to put the lowest price first and Google will track price history, so you get an idea if it’s a good deal or not.