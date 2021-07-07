Seeing more aggressive drivers? Here's what you can do

The pandemic has spurred a lack of manners for some and it isn't only happening in the skies, but also on the streets.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — The COVID-19 pandemic brought out the best in some people, and unfortunately, the worst in others. We've seen it all from rude customers inside retail stores to unruly passengers in the sky.

So it got us wondering about people out on the roads when it comes to their driving behaviors.

What have YOU witnessed while out on our roadways when it comes to aggressive drivers?

Some examples of aggressive driving include:

Tailgating or speeding

Ignoring traffic signals

Throwing objects

Brake checking

Profanities or hand gestures

Honking and veering, forcing vehicles off the road

So what can you do if you find yourself in a scary situation out on the roads?

Lieutenant Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol says if you see ANY of these behaviors don't hesitate to call 911.

"We should also tell you to get the best description you can of the vehicle whether it's the plate, make, model, what the driver looks like, don't antagonize them... it makes the situation worse," said Lt. Shank. "If you can exit, take the next exit to avoid the situation."