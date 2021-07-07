Seeing more aggressive drivers? Here's what you can do

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — The COVID-19 pandemic brought out the best in some people, and unfortunately, the worst in others. We've seen it all from rude customers inside retail stores to unruly passengers in the sky.
So it got us wondering about people out on the roads when it comes to their driving behaviors.
What have YOU witnessed while out on our roadways when it comes to aggressive drivers?
Some examples of aggressive driving include:
- Tailgating or speeding
- Ignoring traffic signals
- Throwing objects
- Brake checking
- Profanities or hand gestures
- Honking and veering, forcing vehicles off the road
So what can you do if you find yourself in a scary situation out on the roads?
Lieutenant Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol says if you see ANY of these behaviors don't hesitate to call 911.
"We should also tell you to get the best description you can of the vehicle whether it's the plate, make, model, what the driver looks like, don't antagonize them... it makes the situation worse," said Lt. Shank. "If you can exit, take the next exit to avoid the situation."
Lt. Shank says dispatch will send troopers or even check traffic cameras in the area once a complaint is made and issue citations depending on each individual complaint. Tickets could included infractions for speeding, careless driving or even assault.