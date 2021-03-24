Tips for keeping your pets entertained indoors

Kathryn Newman of Augusta Dog Training talks about how to keep your pets busy when the weather isn't ideal to take them outside, on this week's "Kozy with KARE."

WAYZATA, Minn. — When the weather outside isn't ideal for long walks or playing in the park, it can take a toll on our four-legged friends.

"Not only is it hart to get a routine, but you just don't get that exercise that you need and we always say a tired pet is a well behaved pet," says Kathryn Newman, Owner of Augusta Dog Training.

Newman says that when physically moving your pet isn't an option, activating their minds is the next step.

"Mental stimulation can be as tiring and as physically satisfying at times as a good run," she says.

Kathryn says being stuck inside is a great time to focus on training, and weaving it into those daily activities like your at-home workout.

Kathryn says she and her husband work on having their dogs lay down or sit while they are doing planks and sit ups at home.

There are also a lot of products on the market to keep your pets mind engaged.

When the weather doesn't cooperate, it's a good chance to find some new tools or toys to keep your four-legged friends busy.

"Don't let your dog get bored," Kathryn says. "The vast majority of behavioral problems come from dogs that are bored - they're not bad dogs."