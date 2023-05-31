It's graduation time! Here are tips for saving on a celebration

How to congratulate a high school or college grad without taking on your own “student debt.”

MINNEAPOLIS — Summer is almost here, and high school and college graduates have finished crossing the stage, diplomas in hand.

So it's time to celebrate, right?

According to "The Nest," a lifestyle website, there are five things you need to consider when figuring out party costs: location, invites, food, drinks, entertainment and labor.

First and foremost, how much should an average graduation party cost? Financial service site FinancialBuzz.com said in 2022, the average American spent around $1,100 on a party for 60 people. That number includes food, drinks, decorations, tables and settings.

However, that figure does not include money for renting a tent or a venue.

Breaking that number down with state data shows that on average, in Minnesota a graduation party could cost $18.64 per person. In Wisconsin, the cost is slightly higher, averaging out to around $18.79 per guest.

So what are some things families can do to cut down on the costs?

Host the party yourself to save on rental and cleaning fees

Send e-vites instead of having cards and envelopes printed

Instead of having food catered, invite friends and family to bring sides and desserts for a potluck-style meal

Another consideration around graduation parties is what to give a graduate as a gift.

ConsolidatedCredit.org said that the average gift amount for a grad is $114.89, and the top gifts are cash, cards, gift cards, apparel and electronics.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+