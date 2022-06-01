Get moving with KARE 11 Sunrise and the TODAY show

On June 1 join Guy Brown, Eva Andersen and Al Roker from TODAY on a 30-day walking challenge.

MINNEAPOLIS — The weather is getting warmer and the days are getting close to their summer length, making this a perfect time to get outside to boost both your mental and physical health.

Starting on June 1, KARE 11 Sunrise is joining the TODAY Show as they kick off a new wellness series: a 30-day walking plan to help with weight loss and mental health.

The program starts off with a focus on making a 20-minute daily walk a habit, and then in the second half of June walkers can add in a strength training routine.

According to the TODAY Show and trainer Stephanie Mansour, walking has many health benefits, both physical and mental. A daily walk can have cardiovascular health benefits and if done consistently, walking could improve your cholesterol levels and blood pressure and slow bone decay.

You can find a downloadable daily walking workout calendar here.

If the weather is poor, of course you can get your daily walk done on a treadmill, but the reason the walking challenge starts in June is to encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy nature and some of the local trails in Minnesota.

KARE 11's Guy Brown and Eva Andersen are joining the challenge too, and will be walking around the metro throughout the month.

To join the 30-day Walking Challenge, you can sign up for the Start TODAY newsletter to get a daily workout sent to your email and join the Start TODAY Facebook group.