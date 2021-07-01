Travis Thamert joins KARE 11's 'MN Bands Together' summer concert series

For 11 Fridays, KARE 11 Sunrise brings you local and live music guests from our summer music series.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — All summer long, KARE 11 Sunrise is bringing you local and live music in the morning. It's part of our "MN Bands Together" summer concert series.

Travis Thamert is a country music singer and songwriter based in the south metro. Thamert grew up in Owatonna. He said 2020 was a "crazy year" and is excited to get back to doing live shows.

Thamert was nominated as New Artist of the Year in 2020 at the Midwest CMA awards. He has also climbed through a few audition rounds on NBC's "The Voice."

Thamert is a newlywed, marrying his wife Ang on June 5.

To find out where Thamert is playing next or to listen to more of his music, check out his website.

If you want to experience more live music this weekend in the Twin Cities, here are a few options:

Friday

Saturday

Sunday