TSA offers tips for holiday travelers

The omicron variant could cause problems at your holidays gatherings, but taking precautions could reduce your COVID risks.

MINNEAPOLIS — This will be the second straight Christmas where families are going to have to think about how COVID will impact their holiday gatherings, and the omicron variant could being forcing some to change their plans.

Airlines say the variant may be the factor that most affects travel this holiday. Still, the TSA is preparing for a lot of passengers. Numbers are expected to be high, but slightly less than the pandemic record set this Thanksgiving, according to CNN.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving, nearly 2.5 million people passed through TSA checkpoints across the country.

Industry officials say we won't know how travel was affected until after the busy holiday season is over.

If you are re-considering your holiday plans, travel experts say you should contact your airfare carrier before canceling a flight.

"If you decide that you're uncomfortable traveling, call the airline to see what they'll do for you," said Clint Henderson with travel website The Points Guy told NBC. "A lot of times they will give you at least the value of the flight and a voucher that you can use on a future trip."

Later this morning the TSA and MSP will be giving travel tips for people who haven't traveled since the pandemic started.

If you are traveling for the holidays, keep these tips in mind: