Twin Cities artists launch fundraiser to open venue owned by womxn of color

Three local artists are trying to raise $5 million to turn their dream into a reality.

MINNEAPOLIS — This past week, the local music scene has been reckoning with some serious accusations of misogyny, predatory behavior, and abuse.

Three artists now want to address that with "Auntie’s." Their vision? The first professional music venue in Minneapolis owned by womxn of color.

"Auntie’s will be a venue owned by womxn of color rooted in radical freedom of expression without judgement. Leading with loving accountability, it will provide a safe space that presents performance, fosters healing, and provides professional knowledge. Highlighting powerful femininity, Auntie’s welcomes people of any age, race, gender, or sexual orientation to leave our space feeling empowered, inspired, and supported," the GoFundMe description said.

The artists need funds to turn this into reality. They need to raise $5 million, a huge goal, so they launched a GoFundMe on Wednesday. The GoFundMe says that money would be used for purchasing, renovating property, getting licenses and permits, training and paying staff, and marketing.