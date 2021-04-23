Virtual concert series 'The Next' features talented Twin Cities youth

Catalyst is hosting a live online concert, titled "The Next Vol. 2" on May 1, featuring Detrell Melodies and Kyros for this week's "The Gig List."

MINNEAPOLIS — A show for a virtual concert series is coming with original music by some mighty talented youth in the Twin Cities.

The Twin Cities Catalyst Music, or Catalyst, is a non-profit that aims to provide young people with equitable access and opportunities to the music scene. Within Catalyst is a hip hop history and the arts class. The educator is Chadwick Phillips. His artist name is Niles. His resume is long, including establishing a music and entertainment company, Avant Garde, in 2014.

"My uncle always told me that art and music is what's going to save the world because it penetrates through the soul and it brings everybody together," Phillips said.

Phillips said with the murder of George Floyd and killing of Daunte Wright, coming together through music is needed now more than ever.

"To bring this program in this day and age, it makes me so just inspired and motivated to do it that much more because of what we're going through as a community, as a society, and as humanity," Phillips said.

The series is called "The Next" and the second concert will be "The Next Vol. 2" on Saturday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. CST. It'll feature Detrell Melodies, an upcoming guitarist and soul singer who just dropped a new single "Looking", and Kyros, who is a hip-hop artist and student at St. Thomas University. To register, go here.