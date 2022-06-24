Pride Fest, Twin Cities Jazz Fest, and Skate'n in the City this weekend

This weekend, plenty of celebrations are happening across the metro.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — This weekend, plenty is happening around the Twin Cities. Here are three highlights in your "What's Up Weekend" edition.

This weekend, Saint Paul's Mears Park will come alive with the sounds of jazz. The 24th annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival is taking over the Lowertown arts district for two days: Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Acts on the mainstage at Mears are free and family-friendly. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and grab a bite and beverage on-site or from a nearby dining establishment.

You can catch local musicians like those in the Jazz MN Orchestra or national acts headlining the fest, like NYC-based pianist Emmet Cohen.

Also in Saint Paul this weekend, a free, indoor roller skating party will take place at Oscar Johnson Ice Arena Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For the first time, the hockey arena will be transformed into a roller skating rink, with lights and music. Limited rental skates will be available from Twin Cities Skaters but attendees are encouraged to bring their own if possible.

Pride events will take place across the metro through Sunday. The parade, scheduled for June 26 at 11:00 a.m., will kick off at 7th and Hennepin and end in Loring Park.

The KARE 11 team will be marching in the parade, so if you're in the crowd, be sure to wave!