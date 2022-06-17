Twin Cities runner hopes to take part in the Boston Marathon once again, her last time was the year of the bombings

Jenny Ede is working to qualify for the Boston Marathon during this weekend's Grandma's Marathon in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. — Nine thousand runners will take off from the start line in Two Harbors Saturday morning for this year's Grandma's Marathon.

One of them will be a runner from Edina with a big goal. Jenny Ede hopes to qualify at Grandma's for the Boston Marathon.

Ede has run Boston once before back in 2013. The same year of the bombings which killed three people and injured more than 200.

Ede didn't hear the bombs go off. She says she had finished the race about 20 or 30 minutes before and was in her hotel room when the bombings happened.

She says after the bombings, the hotel didn't let guests leave until the next day. When she walked the streets of Boston again, she says it was a different city.

"It was just striking," Ede said. "The city had really cleared out. I mean, there was nobody there... It was a very different place."

Ede wants to go back to Boston so she can experience the marathon the way it was intended to be - in a much more positive light.

To qualify she thinks she'll need to run the full 26.2 miles at Grandma's Saturday in about three and a half hours.

