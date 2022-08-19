Guy's Games checks out the new fan experience scoring points at Target Field

KARE 11 Sunrise's favorite weatherman is at it again, and this time Guy Brown is learning about the new pop-up fan experience at Target Field.

MINNEAPOLIS — This month the Minnesota Twins are trying out something new at Target Field: the Twins Gaming Dugout. KARE 11's Guy Brown headed down to Minneapolis to try out the experience.

Ten high-end gaming consoles line the walls at Town Ball Tavern, set up with gaming PCs, Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switches.

All of the high-octane gaming action is courtesy of a collaboration between e-sports company Wisdom Gaming and the Minnesota Twins.

Some of the games ready to play include Rocket League, a game that feels like a combination of flying cars and soccer, The Show, a major league baseball game, and Minecraft.

Only at Target Field can you visit the new pop-up gaming lounge for all games between August 15-31.



The Twins Gaming Dugout will be held in Town Ball Tavern and open to all fans with a ticket to that day’s game.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/Z8aqEkxzx0 pic.twitter.com/8sIoDQ8CFg — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) August 11, 2022

Guy sat down with Wisdom's Brand Director, Jake Neerland, to try out the games, starting with Rocket League.

"Just to rotate, like do go hit the ball and once you hit the ball, go back let your teammate go up and hit it," Neerland coached, offering Guy some pro-tips on gameplay. "But I think the best thing you can do is just play with friends."

Just like the game of baseball, e-sports competitions are all about teamwork, and finding common ground.

"It's really cool and gives Wisdom an opportunity to provide kids, and also just anybody within the Twin Cities, an opportunity to come together through gaming," Neerland said.

There's no need to worry about missing any of the Twins game while you're checking out the games. The Dugout is a space designed to enhance the fan experience.

"It's just come in and hang out and you can see the field behind and you can watch things on the jumbotron and you can still participate in baseball while also, you know, playing games," said Neerland.

The pop-up gaming lounge will be open for fans during the rest of August. Stop by and play a round when Minnesota takes on the Texas Rangers on Aug. 19-22, at home games from Aug. 26-28 as the Twins play the San Francisco Giants and during the series against the Boston Red Sox from Aug. 29-31.

The “Twins Gaming Dugout” is located in the Town Ball Tavern and will be open to all fans with a ticket to that day’s game, from the time gates open to the conclusion of the contest.

