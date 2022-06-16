x
Two killed after a motorcycle collided with a pedestrian Wednesday night

Saint Paul police say an onlooker reported the crash that left two men dead on Warner Road near the Highway 52 bridge just after 10 p.m..
Credit: KARE

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Two men are dead after a collision between a motorcycle and a pedestrian late Wednesday night. 

Police say a witness reported the crash around 10:10 p.m.. The witness said the motorcyclist was travelling west down Warner Road when he struck the pedestrian who was walking down the center line. 

Both men were pronounced dead on the scene and were not taken to the hospital. 

The witness told police that following the crash he noticed something hit his vehicle. Police decided to keep the witnesses car at the scene to be processed for evidence by their forensic services unit. 

Credit: St. Paul PD

The names of the deceased have not been released. 

