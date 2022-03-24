KARE in the Kitchen: Valentina's Ukrainian Borscht

Borscht is a sour soup with a distinctive red color that comes from beets. This recipe is shared with Untiedt’s by one of the Ukrainian employees, Valentina.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — Borscht is a sour soup with a distinctive red color that comes from beets. It's common in Eastern Europe, particularly in Ukraine.

This recipe is shared with Untiedt’s by one of their Ukrainian employees, Valentina. She hopes you enjoy this as much as her own family does!

1 large red beet

Peeled and cut into small matchsticks

Peeled and cut into small matchsticks 4 small potatoes (Yukon Gold work great)

Peeled and diced into small cubes.

Peeled and diced into small cubes. 1 carrot

Peeled and sliced thinly sliced.

Peeled and sliced thinly sliced. ¼ of a small green cabbage

Use ¼ of a small head of green cabbage. Chop into thin pieces.

Use ¼ of a small head of green cabbage. Chop into thin pieces. 1 can kidney beans (rinsed)

1 6 ounce can Tomato Paste

(During prime tomato season, you can sub one large ripe tomato for the tomato paste. Simply blend the tomato and substitute for the tomato paste.)

(During prime tomato season, you can sub one large ripe tomato for the tomato paste. Simply blend the tomato and substitute for the tomato paste.) 6 cups water OR vegetable broth

Bring 6 cups of water or vegetable broth to a boil. Add matchstick beets to boiling water/broth. As the beets are boiling, add the small, cubed potatoes. Boil the beets and potatoes for about 5 minutes and then add the thinly sliced carrots, shredded cabbage, kidney beans, and tomato paste. Continue boiling for another 5-10 minutes until beets, carrots, and potatoes are tender. Finish with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with a dollop of sour cream and fresh herbs such as dill and parsley.

