Union Gospel Mission continues Thanksgiving traditions with precautions

More than 1,100 hot meals are heading out into the community with COVID precautions in place.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul institution is going the extra mile with planning and preparation as the first meals are served this Thanksgiving.

Volunteers, students and staff from Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities will serve hot meals to people who are homeless and other people in need from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on site in St. Paul. Boxed meals will also be delivered to seniors in 19 high rise buildings around the city.

At the Mission's Campus at 435 University Avenue East, organizers are planning to serve 200-300 people. Seating will be arranged with plenty of space in the downstairs basement.

Another major change for this year has been the number of volunteers the organization is allowed to have in their building. They've gone from 50 volunteers in previous years to ten this year.