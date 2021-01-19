Local axe throwing business is pivoting during the pandemic

The owners of United States Axe Throwing are taking their business on the road while the brick and mortars are under COVID restrictions.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — One Minnesota couple is making a proactive move to take their business back from COVID-19 restrictions. They're re-working their entire business plan and taking their axe-throwing business on the road.

Like the old saying goes "Timing is Everything." Nobody knows that better than Dustin and Niki Knight, who had to cancel both their first and second Grand Openings.

In March, the entrepreneurs opened U.S. Axe Throwing in Alexandria just days before the state’s lockdown went into effect.

When restrictions eased over the summer, the Knight’s expanded with a location in St. Cloud. But less than a month later restrictions tightened again resulting in lost bookings.

With the businesses opening in 2020, the couple didn’t qualify for relief since that is determined by 2019 tax returns.

Now, the couple are taking their axe-throwing business mobile, “We basically sold everything that won’t fit in an RV," Niki said. "We sold our bed all of our stuff, moving into an RV, just taking our dogs and pulling our mobile unit to Florida.”

Dustin says the decision to hit the road comes out of necessity and an uncertain future in Minnesota, “Like we could get rockin’ and rollin’ here again and get shut down in a few months depending on what the department of health says and what the governor says.”

That uncertainty pushed the couple to take the initiative to recoup lost revenue and help fund their two local brick and mortar businesses, currently operating with a 25% capacity limit, with the mobile unit.