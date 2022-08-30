Workers at the University of Minnesota plan picket protesting low wages, greenwashing

Custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, discrimination and greenwashing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of college students are moving on to campus at the University of Minnesota on Tuesday, while workers for the U host an informational picket.

Scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. at Centennial Hall on the Minneapolis campus, custodians, dining workers, gardeners, and several other service workers are demanding an end to low wages, homelessness, and discrimination.

According to a post on social media from Teamsters Local 320, picketers propose a new pay scale with a $20/hour starting wage, and a 5% increase for "people at the top." They're asking for year-round work for people working in the dining halls, no favoritism for new workers over employees who have been at the U for years, and a greener campus, with input from union members and leaders about improving training and sustainability standards.

A recent survey of University of Minnesota workers found that 61% said they don't earn enough money to cover their basic expenses every month. Nine percent said they had been homeless at least once while working at the U.

"We are tired of being treated like trash by an employer that has record revenues," the social media post reads. "We need Teamster workers, students, faculty, and community to take action and join us on the picket line."

