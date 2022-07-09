Gov. Walz to highlight public safety initiatives on University of Minnesota campus

These initiatives come as students and families express concern about a spike in crime near campus recently.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will make a stop at the University of Minnesota to highlight public safety initiatives on campus.

Wednesday at 9:45 a.m., Walz and Flanagan will join University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) leadership to discuss new safety efforts.

U of M leadership says MPD will provide more patrols this fall in neighborhoods near campus, especially on the weekend. They're also working on an agreement with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office to have two deputies in the area seven nights a week.

As for special events, like football games, the U of M and Minneapolis Police will partner again to keep students safe. The U of M stopped its special events partnership with MPD after George Floyd's murder.

These plans come as UMPD and MPD face staffing shortages.

During the first week of school, the Minnesota State Patrol has agreed to provide more troopers on campus through Friday from 4 p.m. until midnight.

