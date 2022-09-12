Stadium scores big with Ultimate Touchdown Tour

U.S. Bank Stadium offers up a behind the scenes guided tour highlighting Vikings pre-game prep.

MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Bank Stadium is now offering the Ultimate Touchdown Tour, a specialized tour program that highlights the preparation for Vikings home games.

Offered on select dates just prior to Viking home games, the tour features views of the Vikings Locker Room being set for gameday, broadcast spaces being prepared for media operations, and never-before-seen views of the Valhalla Bar, one of the most luxury private bars inside the stadium.

“This is an incredibly unique opportunity for fans to experience what it’s like to prepare for gameday at an NFL stadium,” says U.S. Bank Stadium General Manager John Drum. “We’re excited to share the energy in this building prior to a Vikings game and show what it takes to welcome in 67,000 screaming fans on a game day.”

The two-hour guided tour finishes up on the sidelines, where there’s a chance to play on the turf, get photos on the 50-yard-line, and score the ultimate touchdown in the purple end zones with family and friends.

For tickets and to see what dates the Ultimate Touchdown Tour is available, find more information here.

