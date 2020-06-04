U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations, Americans urged to fill out form

Response rates are on par with previous decades, but Americans are urged to fill out their form and submit it as soon as possible.

MINNESOTA, USA — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has put all field operations on hold. Meaning, for at least the next several weeks, no one from the Bureau will be knocking on people's doors reminding them to fill out their Census form.

"I think the biggest challenge at this point is we've never had to deal with a pandemic in the history of the Census in terms of we've been doing this since 1790," said Stephen Buckner, Assistant Director of Communications for the U.S. Census Bureau.

Buckner says the Bureau is working with local, state and national health officials, and will have workers back in the field when it is safe. Although, when that will be is still a question.

"We won't rush that decision," said Buckner.

The U.S. Census Bureau must submit all data to the President and Congress by Dec. 31.

This year, for the first time, you can fill out your form online. You can also fill it out over the phone or by paper.

According to U.S. Census data, the nation is on track with a response rate currently sitting at around 36%. Minnesota has one of the highest response rates with about 43% form completed so far.

The Census determines how much money the State of Minnesota will receive in federal dollars for the next decade for things like healthcare and education. Minnesota is also at stake of losing a U.S. House seat, so state officials are urging everyone to fill out their form.