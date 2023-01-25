Don't want a gel manicure that uses UV light? Here are some other options

After a recent study found a possible link between nail dryers emitting UV light and potentially cancerous DNA mutations, a salon owner shares other methods.

MINNEAPOLIS — At Lontis Day Spa & Salon, beauty and health go hand-in-hand. It's why the business, nestled within the downtown Minneapolis skywalk, doesn't provide dip or acrylic nail services or nail extensions, which can require potent chemicals and Dremel tools to apply and/or remove. Instead, owner Lindsey Trossen focuses on products that achieve a glamorous look without these processes.

"I think if we have good nail care, if we use the right products... your nails have a chance to grow out and be healthy on their own," Trossen said.

It's no surprise that Trossen also uses an alternative but increasingly popular method to cure gel manicures: LED light dryers in place of ones that emit UV rays.

"Putting your hands right under UVs maybe is not the best idea," Trossen said.

However, it's a practice that's been used to cure shellac manicures ever since they became trendy for their shiny look and durable quality. Now, UV light dryers are the subject of a study released last month in "Nature Communications." Researchers found a connection between prolonged exposure to salon dryers' UV rays and DNA mutation, which can lead to cancer.

Back before the LED lights were used for the same process, Trossen put sunscreen on clients' hands, which is a practice encouraged by some dermatologists.

"We used to put sunscreen on our client's hands, and then we would clean their nail plate and stick them under the light," Trossen said.

But now, she sticks with CND polish and LED lights.

"All of the polishes still cure with LED," Trossen said.

Another option used by salons is a product called Dazzle Dry. While Trossen's salon does not offer this product, you can find it at select salons across the metro, including Haven Nail Studio in Edina.

