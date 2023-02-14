Treat your love to free tacos, plus other alternative ways to celebrate Valentine's Day

Here are some ways you can celebrate the upcoming holiday, even if you don't have that special someone.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Hollywood, Valentine's Day should be spent as a romantic evening with your partner, enjoying soft lighting over an elaborate meal with red rose petals completing the mood.

And if that's what you and your partner are into, perfect. Call it a date.

But for anyone else who wants to try something different and unexpected to celebrate their love on Feb. 14, or for people who are just looking for something to do on a Tuesday night, there are a wide variety of options across the metro.

A date 'South of the Border'

On Feb. 14, the Taco Bell at 1540 Stinson Boulevard NE is hosting a Valentine's Day event from 6-8 p.m. with free taco coupons and a photo booth run by a professional photographer. Plus, you'll have a chance to win tickets to see the Timberwolves play the Washington Wizards at home on Feb. 16 and a $50 Visa gift card to hit the town before the game.

Getting jewelry and flowers from your sweetie is all well and good, but for folks who would prefer to eat and drink their gifts, Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis is here to answer your prayers. They've teamed up with France 44 to bring you beer and chocolate pairings, like their Mexican Honey Imperial Lager served with Valrhona Grand Cru de Terrior Majari, a 64% dark chocolate from Madagascar. There are four combinations to explore with limited quantities available.

Find more information about Pair Up: Beer and Chocolate here.

Who says a dinner date with the animals isn't romantic? On Feb. 11, 13 and 14 you can experience "An Enchanted Evening" at the Como Park Zoo. Guests can enjoy a prix fixe meal while being surrounded by beautiful fauna in the Sunken Garden and serenaded by string musicians.

The cost for this experience is $190 per couple. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

A romantic movie night out is a great way to spend this holiday! Head to The Parkway Theater in South Minneapolis on Feb. 16 for a special viewing of the classic film "When Harry Met Sally." Before the movie, enjoy live music by Leslie Vincent and Ted Godbout!

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with live music at 7 p.m. and the movie at 8 p.m. Tickets are $9 when booked ahead of time and $12 at the door. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Why not celebrate Valentine's Day the Minnesota way? If a night in a stuffy restaurant or theater isn't for you, you can head over to one of the 10,000 lakes and choose a fish house to rent. You can enjoy a relaxing and romantic experience sitting on the frozen lake, sharing moments with the ones you love.

For more information and to book a fish house, click here.

Watch more local news: