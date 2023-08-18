Chow down on rainbow elote and cornbread funnel cake at Valleyfair's Corn Fest this weekend

The new food festival will be on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 19 through Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Shakopee amusement park.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The first of three weekends of Corn Fest at Valleyfair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 19. The festival, which runs through Sept. 4, features unique, corn-centric and beverages. Here's a peek at some brand-new foods.

Rainbow Elote

It looks like candied sprinkles and frosting — but don't let the appearance fool you. This brilliantly colored, funky take on elote has all the savory flavor of traditional Mexican street corn. The colors come from dyed cotija cheese and lime crema.

Bacon-topped corn ribs

Corn "ribs" (a cob cut into four quadrants down the middle, from end to end) are deep-fried and topped with fresh, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream.

"Corn" Cocktails

Corn Fest will serve up festive cocktails made with Jack Daniels. Where's the corn? Well, Jack Daniels is made with 80% corn. One drink is dubbed the Front Porch Peach Fizz (try saying that 10 times fast!) and the other is the Main Street Whiskey Mule. You can also get a Corn Fest souvenir cup at the beer truck or Atomic Cocktails.

Funnel cake in many forms!

This fair food favorite — funnel cake — is made with cornbread and topped with apple butter.

The caramel corn funnel cake fries are made up of Valleyfair's traditional funnel cake fries, mixed with their house-made caramel corn and topped with caramel and marshmallow fluff.

Throughout Corn Fest, several different bands will take the Gazebo Stage. Bands include: The Dam Jammers (bluegrass-rock), Coyote Wild (classic and current rock and country), King Wilkie's Dream (country) and Bluewater Kings Band (rock and country).

The festival will also feature family friendly things to do such as making harvest-themed necklaces and placemats and creating farm-animal stencil art.

There will also be corn cob-eating contests. The amusement park will shine a spotlight on the fastest cob-eater twice a day. Guests can participate in the two contests.