Halloween kicks off at Valleyfair

"Tricks and Treats" is a Halloween festival the whole family will enjoy during fall's Spooky Season.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Halloween celebrations at Valleyfair kick off on Friday, Sept. 30 with "Tricks and Treats," the all-new, over-the-top, larger-than-life, got-to-be-there Spooky Season event.

The Shakopee theme park is packed with fun and family-friendly eeriness for everyone from little goblins to grown-up ghouls, and it's all new for 2022.

Plus, there's live Halloween entertainment, delicious seasonal treats, drinks, and of course, candy!

The fun is split up into two "Lands," the Land of Tricks... and the Land of Treats.

In the Land of Tricks, Ickyville and Spooky Spires offer everything slimy, sinister and strange. You'll be in for a playfully spooky, gross and weird adventure trying out the macabre carnival games. Maybe you'll even stop to give a "Worms in Dirt Funnel Cake" a try.

Far from the creepy Land of Tricks (but really just a short walk away) is the Land of Treats. Here you can enjoy all the nostalgia of a cozy fall festival. Take a stroll down the charming boulevards of Everfall and load up on candy (and Candied Bacon?) in Sweet Tooth Acres.

If that’s not enough, the most popular rides are open during the Halloween event to deliver the thrills and chills found only at Valleyfair.

To find more information about Tricks and Treats, or to buy tickets, you can visit the Valleyfair website here.

