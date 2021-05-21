Valleyfair to re-open Saturday after more than a year of being closed

The popular amusement park opens up to the public on May 22.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Valleyfair shut down in October of 2019 and hasn't been back open since, but that all changes on Saturday.

If you want to go, you have to register online for tickets to get into Valleyfair.

Valleyfair says Saturday is already booked, but you can take a look for other days as they operate at a limited capacity for the time being.

"We're hoping that by the end of the year we'll be working towards a pretty normal operation," says Kelsey Megard, Communications Manager at Valleyfair.

If you bought a Season Pass in 2020 but never had a chance to use it, fear not. The park will honor those passes through the '21 season. All of the day tickets from last year are still valid for any regular operating day in 2021 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

Megard says that lines will be socially distanced and that anyone not fully vaccinated is asked to wear a mask indoors. Nobody has to wear one outside, she says.

If you've ridden all the rides, slid on all the waterslides and are looking for something new, check out this year's Grand Carnival. Valleyfair describes it as "a larger-than-life cultural celebration featuring a spectacle of color parade, mesmerizing live entertainment, and extraordinary cuisine from around the world." It opens on July 24 and runs though Aug. 8.