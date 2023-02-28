Vanlice Lemonade works to create tomorrow's leaders

Vee Washington started the company after he learned his daughter, who is now 6 years old and the company's CEO, would be born.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The General Store in Minnetonka has a lot of beverages in stock, but Vanlice Lemonade is always a customer favorite.

Founder Vee Washington says he spent a lot of time trying to perfect the formula.

"I just was testing different things," said Vee. "I watched videos from around the world. If you want to learn something, you can't just learn America."

He decided to make his lemonade with all-natural ingredients.

"We've cracked the formula. Every single sip is so delicious," said Vee.

His formula even includes vanilla beans that come all the way from Madagascar.

Hayzel Washington, Vee's 6-year-old daughter, agrees that the lemonade is delicious.

"I like helping him do the lemonade," said Hayzel.

Did I mention she's the CEO?

She's always been Vee's reason why. And his reason for starting the company.

Originally working in IT, Vee worked extremely long hours. When he found out Hayzel would be born, he wanted to be more present to pass along important lessons and to create generational wealth.

"If she wants to continue, she can, or if she wants to grow a different team, she can. But, I wanted to make sure she sees the process and the hard work and what goes into it," said Vee.

His other reason is to spend quality time with his daughter.

"I tell people if I could take her everywhere, I really would," said Vee.

"It's really fun, actually," said Hayzel.

Hayzel may only be 6, but she's already dedicated to talking about her product and selling it. She says she likes helping with packaging and spreading the word at farmer's markets.

"It's really good, and it's kind of healthy," said Hayzel.

Hayzel is Vee's reason why, and that's not changing.

"It's not easy. But when the bad times hit, you figure out a way because there's like a thing, you know, something that makes you want to continue to move forward," said Vee.

Vanlice Lemonade is sold online and in 34 stores statewide, including select Hy-Vee stores.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: