Kozy with KARE: A different take on a classic Super Bowl snack

While you're staying warm and cozy watching the game on Sunday, try this recipe for vegan buffalo wings.

MINNEAPOLIS — On this week's Kozy with KARE, celebrate spending times indoors by upping your cooking game with a delicious recipe for vegan buffalo wings from Nora Cooks.

To make this easy recipe for you and your family to snack on while watching the big game on Sunday, you'll need:

-1 head of cauliflower, chopped

For the batter:

-1 cup water

-3/4 cup all-purpose flour

-1 tablespoon garlic powder

-1 tablespoon onion powder

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-2 cups breadcrumbs

-18 oz. of your favorite BBQ sauce, or make your own sauce by combining buffalo sauce, a butter substitute and maple syrup, and whisking them together in a saucepan over medium heat.

Start your oven preheating to 425º, and get ready to get your hands messy!

Take one piece of cauliflower, and roll it in the batter, make sure to get plenty coated on all sides.

Next roll the batter-dipped cauliflower in the breadcrumbs, getting an even coating.

Place the cauliflower on a lined baking sheet, and when all the florets are ready, put them in the preheated oven for 35 minutes, flipping them after the first 20 minutes.