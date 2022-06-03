The intersection of coffee and beer

Perhaps its time to get your morning cup of joe at a local craft brewery, like Venn Brewing in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — How do you get your morning coffee? You can brew yourself a cup, maybe stop by a local coffee shop, gas station or fast-food joint.

Well, for a change of pace, perhaps you should think about your local brew pub. That’s right, breweries are expanding their hours into the a.m. with coffee on the menu.

Venn Brewing started serving coffee in April and has seen a steady trajectory in foot traffic and sales. Coffee manager Ezra Hinton believes growth will continue.

“There is a little bit of training that has to be done," Hinton said. "We’re working basically against four years of conditioning the neighborhood into thinking that they could only start coming to Venn at like 4 o’clock in the afternoon.”

Since opening four years ago the brewery has strived to become the neighborhood gathering place. After all, "venn" means friend in Norwegian.

However, opening in the late afternoon and only serving one product meant it was time explore other options. The owners had been thinking about a coffee shop for a while, and after the pandemic started to wane the company figured it was the right time for an expansion.

Now, along with barley, yeast, and hops - fresh roasted beans from St. Paul’s Roundtable Coffee Works are delivered. Hinton takes it from there, grinding the coffee based on different specs for the different brews.

Known for serving up award-winning craft beer, the Minnehaha area watering hole now makes a mighty fine cup of joe.

The Vanilla Latte is the top seller, but the menu also includes staples like cappuccino, Americano’s, and drip coffee. Hinton has also invented some cross-over specialty perk-me-ups, like the Little Sunshine made from a syrup crafted from Venn's beer.

The crossover doesn’t stop there. Venn is using its production line to can cold press coffee to sell on a to-go basis.

While an increase in foot traffic during non-peak hours boosted beer sales, which start at 8 a.m. Whether you’re starting or ending your day, your taste-buds will thank you.

Combine the tasty offerings with the fact there really wasn’t a coffee shop in the area, and Hinton said the reaction from the neighborhood has been positive, bringing Venn’s realization of becoming more than a place that just serves drinks closer to reality.

“There’s something about the vibe of a coffee shop that lends itself to helping people meet each other and brining communities tighter together,” said Hinton.