Twin Cities restaurants team up with the Very Asian Foundation for AANHPI Heritage Month

MINNEAPOLIS — Restaurants and businesses in the Twin Cities are collaborating with The Very Asian Foundation in May for AANHPI Heritage Month. The organization was created earlier this year after a racist voicemail was left for Saint Louis journalist Michelle Li, telling her to “keep her Korean to herself” and that she was being “very Asian” and “annoying.”

The response morphed into a movement of Asian celebration and pride around the world.

The goal of the fundraiser is to highlight some of the amazing restaurants and businesses that work towards equity in our community, and to raise awareness for the foundation’s work of sharing Asian experiences through advocacy and celebration.

A big project the foundation is launching in May will include The May Book Project, a campaign initially prompted by students in Missouri that aims to provide more diverse books in school libraries.

The restaurants and businesses involved will donate some of their proceeds in the month of May to the Very Asian Foundation. Some of them will also have special menus for the day or days they are participating. Union Hmong Kitchen inside Graze in Minneapolis’ North Loop will kick off the fundraiser with a Hmonglish pop-up event. James Beard award-nominated Chef Yia Vang said it’s a collision through food of both his worlds growing up in Wisconsin and growing up Hmong. Many of the restaurants will have special menus for the fundraiser.

Participating businesses and dates include:

Union Hmong Kitchen: April 30