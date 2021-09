The show is Saturday at Icehouse in Minneapolis. You can check out much more live local music from the KARE 11 Gig List.

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s time to find some music to check out for the weekend in the Twin Cities!

This week, we're featuring The Violet Nines, an outfit from Minneapolis. The band plays a style of music coined "Groove Pop."

The Violet Nines came out with a new music video earlier this month where the band performs on a moving boat!

Here's the rest of your KARE 11 Gig List:

Friday