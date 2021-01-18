MLK Holiday Breakfast continues 31-year tradition, virtually

One of the largest celebrations in the country will feature a fireside chat with Dr. Bernice King and former US Ambassador Andrew Young.

MINNEAPOLIS — A tradition 31 years in the making will continue on today, albeit virtually.

The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast launches Monday at 9 a.m. for ticket holders, and will be rebroadcast at noon every day through Jan. 29.

Last year the venue was packed, and organizers said the event is one of the largest celebrations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the country.

Music will be provided by Billy Steele and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Choir.

The online event also features a fireside chat between two people who go way back. Dr. Bernice King, Dr. King's daughter, and former US Ambassador Andrew Young will speak.