U of M students eager to cast their first ballot

KARE 11 spoke to three first-time voters about their experience, and the issues they feel are important to Generation Z.

MINNEAPOLIS — If long lines, confusing language and the thought that one vote doesn’t make a difference makes casting a ballot feel like a chore, this refreshing take from three first-time voters could reawaken your political fire.

University of Minnesota students Bethel Biniam, Rose Lloyd-Slifkin and Lydia Morrell share their thoughts about heading to the ballot box for the first time.

How does it feel to be able to vote?

Bethel Biniam: I think it’s really amazing. Just having that voice, especially during a pivotal moment in our country.

Rose Lloyd-Slifkin: I know this year Generation Z is in a really unique position where we really have a lot of power to control the outcome of this election, and so our choices really matter, our voices are important so I’m ecstatic to be voting in this election.

Lydia Morrell: I voted by mail last week, so I was very excited, and I have my "I Voted" sticker on the back of my laptop right now.

When it comes to Trump or Biden, Republican or Democrat, how are you going about informing yourself on the platforms?

Rose Lloyd-Slifkin: I think the internet is an awesome resource and especially right now I think that were seeing more than ever, that young people are really passionate about using social media to share what their beliefs are, and to educate others.

Lydia Morrell: It does become easier to look up information about politics just because there are so many news sources available. You constantly almost have an over-saturation of information about these candidates.

Bethel Biniam: I’ve seen a lot on Instagram just about candidacy and about what they're voting for, what they represent, their history.

Having said that, what kind of issues or concerns then are top of mind for Generation Z?

Lydia Morrell: One of the bigger issues coming into this election is kind of diversity, equity and inclusion kind of issues. Especially with Black, indigenous, people of color. Issues that include supporting them within in our structures, like our school structures, our government structures, and legislative structures.

Bethel Biniam: Having a president that respects climate change and is going to do something about it.

Does that mean young people taking a hard look at the institutions and politicians running our country?

Rose Lloyd-Slifkin: I love having conversations with my friends and thinking through what issues are important to us and which candidates are going to be representative of those when they end up being elected.

Lydia Morrell: I know there is a stereotype of young not voting but I don’ t know if it’s as much of a concern with this election, because I’ve seen a lot of really passionate student advocates on campus both partisan and non-partisan.

So, being a first-time voter do you feel your parents have had any kind of sway or influence over your decision?

Rose Lloyd-Slifkin: I would say I was definitely influenced by my parent’s beliefs, but certainly not following them blindly and always making sure I’m using my vote in my best interest.

Lydia Morrell: After like 16-17 you kind of come to more of an equal standing where both you and your parents are both influencing each other on political views and things of that nature.

Do any of you have any kind of message for other first-time voters?

Bethel Biniam: Educate yourself on the important issues at hand and see what presidental candidate represents your needs as well as the greater needs of this country.