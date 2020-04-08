What should happen with fall sports?

Administrators are meeting today to discuss which, if any, high school athletes will take the field in a few short weeks.

MINNEAPOLIS — Today, the Minnesota State High School League will meet to discuss the future of fall sports for high school athletes.

Seniors waiting to play their final year and athletes hoping to land athletic scholarships are just two groups waiting to hear the final decision.

An all-day Zoom call is scheduled to discuss if volleyball, football, soccer and other sports will be played or put on hold for another year.

A "return to participation" task force was formed by the MSHSL earlier this month, according to a press release, and that task force is working to develop options for the 20-21 school year.

While developing their plan, MSHSL said the task force follows these guiding principals:

Prioritize the health and safety for all to the greatest extent possible

Align return-to-participation options with the requirements and recommendations of state organizations and agencies focused on safety and return-to-learn models

Provide an opportunity for education-based participation in each sport and activity

Demonstrate equity and fairness in preparation of programming options

Acknowledge financial implications

Apply guidelines consistently

MSHSL said it is searching for ways for all sports to play in the fall, but is concerned by the level of contact and interaction in football, volleyball and soccer.

Shortened seasons and practice-only seasons that don't hold games until spring are two of the options being considered, in addition to a traditional playing season.