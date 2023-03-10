What's Up Weekend: Family events in the Twin Cities March 10-12

Boats, ice castles and reptiles highlight this week's What's Up Weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Not sure what to do this weekend around the Twin Cities? Here are a few events the whole family can enjoy.

Families can head to the Minneapolis Convention Center to see hundreds of boats, ATVs, and other motorsports attractions on display. The show features everything you need to prepare for summer activities including boating, hunting, and fishing, and is open March 9-12.

Last weekend of the Ice Castles

One of the season’s most cherished attractions will be closing for the season. Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton will close on Sunday, March 12.

Since its relatively early opening on New Year's Eve, tens of thousands of people have visited the frozen experience which features ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, intricate sculptures, an ice bar, and a tubing hill.

Tickets are currently on sale for the final two weekends on Ice Castles’ website.

Show me Reptile & Exotics Show

Presented by Show Me Snakes, the Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show allows families to learn about reptiles and share their passions for them. Visitors can get reptile feeders and supplies and see a variety of different reptiles. The show takes place at St. Paul RiverCentre on Saturday, March 11, and costs $8 to 12, depending on whether or not you want to get there for the 9:00 a.m. "VIP hour" or 10 a.m. general admission.

The event description states: The Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show is one of the largest reptile and exotic pet shows in the region. This is a safe and family-friendly event geared to educate and introduce people to reptiles and exotics. This is the best place to purchase and learn with industry-leading breeders bringing their knowledge, quality and passion to the show. This is also a great place to go if you already have pets.

You can get tickets here.

