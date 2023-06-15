Getaway on one gas tank: Winona

At 124 miles away from the Twin Cities metro area, Winona, Minnesota offers plenty of things to do, all accessible on one tank of gas.

WINONA, Minn. — Now that summer’s here, you might be dreaming up vacation spots. But the hefty price of gas can limit your options.



At KARE 11, we wanted to come up with a place you can travel to and from the metro on one tank of gas, while also feeling like you had a proper getaway. The average tank of gas can get you about 300 miles. At 124 miles each way from the KARE 11 studios, we traveled to Winona. Below are some must-sees!

BLOEDOW BAKERY

This bakery, which boasts a 5/5 rating on Trip Advisor, has been around 99 years and is famous around the area. People come from out of state to try their baked goods and breads. You won’t want to miss out on their glazed donut, cake donut with chocolate frosting, and above all, their maple long John, their best seller by far.

MINNESOTA MARINE ART MUSEUM

At the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, the theme is “Great Art Inspired by Water.” Here, you will find everything from historic marine art, to contemporary impressionistic paintings, to sculptural recreations of coral reef, created by an actual marine biologist who is also an artist. Right now at MMAM, you can also see the work of Liz Sexton, a St. Paul-based artist who creates masks of sea creatures out of paper mâché.

LEVEE PARK AND DOWNTOWN WINONA

In the heart of Winona on Main Street, you’ll find Levee Park, which sits right on the Mississippi River. It’s steps away from the city’s historic downtown area, where you can find shopping, Victorian architecture, and buildings with ornate stained glass.

SUGAR LOAF BLUFF

It’s safe to say Sugar Loaf is the most iconic landmark in the city—a rocky limestone formation, towering some 580 feet above Lake Winona.

The local historical society says it was originally called "Wapasha's Cap"... after a hat favored by a local Dakota chief.

Euro-Americans named it Sugar Loaf, thinking the bluff looked like a loaf of sugar you could get at the general store.

Hiking trails along its newly-updated front side of Sugar Loaf bluff offer adventure seekers a unique vantage point to see the city.

