Keeping the cheer during the 2020 holidays

Many winter traditions are canceled because of the pandemic, but here are some ways to keep the holiday spirit alive.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the most wonderful time of, arguably, the worst year. Fortunately many holiday favorites are not entirely canceled, but rather modified.

Like the Holidazzle. Instead of shopping at Loring Park, shop the MPLS Craft Market online. There's also the Holidazzle Show, with new episodes dropping the next three Thursdays. Holidazzle offers a variety of virtual activities called HoliTivities. It is also replacing its outdoor ice rink with virtual skating lessons.



Meanwhile the slopes are open at Buck Hill.

And mark your 2021 calendar for the Saint Paul Winter Carnival. Instead of the usual parade and festivities, there will be a drive through ice and snow show January 28 through February 7 at the State Fairgrounds.

You'll also find that most Christmas tree farms and lots are open. However, not all will offer their usual on-site experiences like shopping, sleigh rides, or visiting Santa. At B&J Trees, a socially distanced Santa will be on site at the Richfield and St. Louis Park locations.