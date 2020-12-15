WI Dept. of Health: Don't eat raw meat this holiday

Wisconsin health officials are warning the public about the dangers in eating "tiger meat," or cannibal sandwiches.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a warning that's become as much of a holiday tradition as hanging up the lights: don't eat raw meat.

Specifically, uncooked hamburger, sometimes called "tiger meat," steak tartare or cannibal sandwiches.

In an online post, the health department said that eating raw or undercooked hamburger carries risks of infecting the eater with Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, Campylobacter or Listeria bacteria.

Health experts say ground beef should ALWAYS be cooked to an internal temperature of 160° F.

Other holiday foods can carry risks of illness if not properly prepared or stored. Eating raw cookie dough carries risks of E.coli or Salmonella from the raw eggs or flour.

Also, make sure that drinks like eggnog make it back into the fridge after filling your glass. The eggs in traditional eggnog carry the same risks as raw eggs any time of the year.